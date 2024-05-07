The Princess Diaries: Chris Pine Reflects on Life-Changing Sequel Role

While Chris Pine's filmography has gone on to include major franchises such as Star Trek, Wonder Woman, and Dungeons & Dragons, many fans still fondly remember him from his work in the Princess Diaries series. Pine made his theatrical debut in 2004's The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement, which saw him play Nicholas Devereaux, the eventual love interest of Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis. In a recent interview with Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, Pine revealed that getting cast in Royal Engagement changed the course of his life for the better, in part because he was in dire financial straits at the time.

"It was the height of summer and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job," Pine said. "I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, 'You're getting paid $65,000,' and it was like they had just told me I'd made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering."

"I had an overdraft in my bank account, it was like $400 over. I was gonna have to ask my parents for money, and I got that $65,000 and I just remembered distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow," Pine said. "That lasted no time at all, and I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I'll never forget that."

Will Chris Pine Return for Princess Diaries 3?

In recent years, the prospect of another Princess Diaries movie has begun to pick up steam, leading to the question of whether or not Pine will return as Nick. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pine revealed that he is definitely on board with the possibility, if the film becomes a reality.

"Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it," Pine revealed. "Give me give me a phone call or an email."

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

In 2022, reports indicated that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third The Princess Diaries, which would be a direct continuation of the franchise. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3. Earlier this year, Hathaway told V Magazine that work on the threequel is "in a good place", but could not confirm more details beyond that.

"We're in a good place," Hathaway revealed. "That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."