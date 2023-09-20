Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb to Direct Bermuda Triangle Movie

Marc Webb, the filmmaker who directed The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer, is set to helm a new movie about the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle. The movie, characterized as an action-adventure flick that has been in and out of development hell for a while, hails from Skydance. Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes currently ongoing, no writer or stars have yet been attached to the project -- something unlikely to change until the strikes are resolved. Webb is expected to consult on the script, but will likely not write it himself.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, there is no real plot or specific source material known at this point. Really, it's just a question of somebody at Skydance being keen to make a movie about the Bermuda Triangle -- a stretch of sea around which boats and planes have historically vanished or encountered other strange phenomena, like magnetic radio interference or sudden, unexpected changes in sea conditions.

While Webb's reputation took a hit following the critical and commercial beating The Amazing Spider-Man 2 took, he has since recovered, and recently completed work on the live-action Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. He also worked on an episode of Beyond, a series for Disney+.

Appreciation for Webb's Amazing Spider-Man movies also shot up in recent years, with fans praising Andrew Garfield's performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and retroactively deciding that maybe he didn't get an entirely fair shake in his solo outings. The original plan had been for Webb to direct a trilogy of movies starring Andrew Garfield, with Sony making plans to spin off a number of Spider-Man-related properties into movies and shows of their own. The Amazing Spider-Man 4, The Sinister Six, and other projects were announced but then cancelled in favor of a rebooted Spider-universe, which brought Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and handed the Spider-Man keys over to Jon Watts.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce Bermuda for Skydance. Aimee Rivera will oversee for Skydance.