Live-Action Snow White Remake Looking At Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb To Direct

The Disney live-action train continues to roll along, and the House of Mouse is looking to adapt one of its most treasured animated movies Snow White. A new report indicates that Marc Webb is in talks to helm the project, and according to Variety Webb is the top choice. Webb is best known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, but over the past few years he’s been heavily involved with television, directing episodes of The Code, The Society, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Gifted.

As for Snow White, the film is in talks with Erin Cressida (The Girl on the Train) to write the screenplay and has already tapped Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land and The Greatest Showman fame to write new songs for it. Marc Platt will serve as the film’s producer.

Having Pasek and Paul on board will probably eliminate any discussion of removing or not including enough songs, something several live-action adaptations have confused fans over early in their development, though they always seem to include them in the end. Snow White seems ready to embrace its musical roots from the jump, and that will be good news to those looking forward to that classic “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho” tune that will undoubtedly get stuck in your head.

Snow White has actually been adapted several times on the big screen, including Snow White and the Huntsman, its sequel, and Mirror Mirror, though this one will be more in line with adapting the animated film directly, like fellow adaptations Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and most recently Aladdin.

It remains to be seen who will be cast in the main parts, but we’ll keep you posted.

