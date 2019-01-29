Amazon Prime Has Nearly Five Times as Many Movies as Netflix

While Netflix might be seen as the go-to streaming service for movie fans around the world, it actually doesn’t have the biggest movie library among the more popular options on the market. As a matter of fact, that title actually belongs to Amazon Prime Video, which has nearly five times as many movies on its roster as Netflix.

It may take a while to try and count up all of the different movies on the various streaming service, but Streaming Observer has done all of the hard work for us. According to some research done by the site, Amazon Prime Video has a whopping total of 17,461 movies on its streaming library.

To put that in perspective, Netflix has the next largets movie library on the list, with just under 4,000 movies on its list, the official total coming in at 3,839. Hulu has a total of 2,336 movies currently available, while HBO has just 815.

While this may seem to set Amazon Prime apart as the go-to source for movies, the quantity of its library doesn’t exactly translate to quality. As it turns out, Netflix has a much higher number of movies that have been rated “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, giving the service the highest quality of films available.

The study shows that Netflix has 596 Certified Fresh movies available to stream, which equals 15 percent of its total library, and is more than all three other services have combined. Amazon has 232 Certified Fresh movies. That doesn’t seem to bad on its own, but things change when you compare that number to the total amount of films on the service. Out of the 17,000 movies in its library, just 1.3 percent are Certified Fresh, the lowest ratio of any of the four services.

Hul has 223 Certified Fresh movies available to stream, counting for 9.6 percent of its total lineup. HBO has just 38 films that meet the criteria, 4.7 percent of its movie roster.

