Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He's Turning Down Darker Roles After Barbie

Don't expect to see Ryan Gosling taking on any "darker" roles anytime soon. The Barbie and The Fall Guy star recently told The Wall Street Journal (via Variety) that he's no longer choosing those sorts of roles because they are just not in the best interest of his family. Gosling and partner Eva Mendes have two children.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Gosling said. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

He added, "I think La La Land was the first. It was just sort of like, 'Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing,' Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."

Gosling Next Stars in The Fall Guy

In keeping with his new approach to roles, Gosling's next film is The Fall Guy, which opens in theaters this week. In the film, Gosling plays a stuntman who finds himself back in action when the star of a big-budget studio film goes missing. Gosling recently made a surprise appearance at Universal Studios Hollywood's WaterWorld stunt show in support of the movie as the show currently features The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.

Gosling Also Recently Appeared At The Fall Guy Red Carpet As Beavis

During his recent Saturday Night Live appearance saw Gosling and SNL cast member Mikey Day play audience members who bore striking resemblances to Beavis and Butt-Head. On Tuesday, the pair showed up at The Fall Guy red carpet in the same costumes, crashing one of Gosling's The Fall Guy co-stars Emily Blunt's interviews to hilarious effect.

As it turns out, the SNL sketch that prompted all this was actually one that has been years in the making before Gosling came along and it ended up working out.

"It was a sketch that had been put up at table reads for about five years prior to this," SNL's Heidi Gardner explained. "Previously, I was in the sketch but as an audience member. I can't remember the other castings of it. It never made it to a dress rehearsal."

"Every so often, because of timing or the stage it's in, a sketch might be cut on a Friday night as opposed to a Saturday," she added. "That's what happened the time before. I had never seen the costumes. It was a sketch that Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell kept on pitching, like, 'Before the end of our time here, we have to do the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch.' It was their white whale; they really wanted to do it. Knowing Ryan is always so down for fun and playful things, my guess is they thought he would be into it."

The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3.