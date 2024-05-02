Now You See Me 3: Rosamund Pike Joins Cast for New Sequel

The cast of Lionsgate's third Now You See Me movie continues to grow. Now You See Me 3 will feature the return of original stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman. Ahead of production, several more big names have been added to the case, including Saltburn and Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike.

According to Deadline, Pike has joined Now You See Me 3 in a role that is described as "pivotal." While Pike stands to play an important part in the film, character details are being kept under wraps.

Pike is the fourth franchise newcomer to be added to Now You See Me's cast in recent weeks. Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt was cast in the film, followed by the additions of Justice Smith and The Holdovers breakout Dominic Sessa.

Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is helming Now You See Me 3, following the likes of Jon M. Chu and Louis Leterrier. Lionsgate officially announced Now You See Me 3 last year, with production set to commence sometime in the next few months. This will be the first installment in the series since 2016, when Now You See Me 2 made $335 million at the box office. The first film in the series was released three years prior, in 2013, and earned $351 million.

Back in March, Eisenberg was asked for an update on Now You See Me 3, and confirmed that he'd already read the script for the film. He said the plan was to film this year.

"Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great," Eisenberg told Collider, adding that the Now You See Me 3 script "celebrates intelligence, and it's non-violent but exciting."

"It's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence," Eisenberg added.