Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2022
Prime Video are preparing to unveil a wave of new movies and TV shows. Prime Video recently shared the newsletter for October, revealing to subscribers exactly what new titles are making their way to its streaming lineup. Regardless of what you're into, there's something to get excited about on Prime Video next month.
The biggest title coming to Prime Video next month arrives on October 21st. Peripheral is an original series from the creators of Westworld and starring Chloe Grace Moretz. It promises to come packed with twists and turns.
Amazon also has plenty of new horror-adjacent content on the way for spooky season. Originals this month include Run Sweetheart Run, Hush Hush, and The Devil's Hour.
You can check out the full list of Amazon's October arrivals below!
October 1
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
7 Days to Vegas (2019)
A Christmas In Vermont (2016)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
Advantageous (2015)
Another Time (2018)
Audrey Rose (1977)
Baby Boom (1987)
Babymoon (2017)
Beat Street (1984)
Big House (2020)
Bloodrunners (2017)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
Buddymoon (2016)
Burnt Offerings (1976)
Christmas Crime Story (2016)
Colewell (2019)
Colors of Heaven (2017)
Cosmos (2019)
Cyrus (2010)
Dark Crimes (2018)
Daylight Savings (2012)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End of Sentence (2019)
Falcon Song (2014)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Get Shorty (1995)
Going To Brazil (2017)
Hackers (1995)
Hal King (2021)
Hannibal (2001)
Hearts And Bones (2019)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Hellbenders (2013)
Hickey (2016)
High-Rise (2016)
Hit By Lightning (2014)
Hondo (1953)
Hostel (2006)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Just Married (2003)
Land Of The Lost (2009)
Last Holiday (2006)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Love Dot Com (2019)
Magnum Opus (2017)
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)
Man on Fire (2004)
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
Murder Bury Win (2020)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My True Fairytale (2021)
No Alternative (2018)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Panic (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Piranha 3D (2010)
Ryde (2017)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shane (1953)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shutter Island (2010)
Shuttlecock (2020)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Social Animals (2018)
Source Code (2011)
Summer Rental (1985)
Support the Girls (2018)
Swing Vote (2008)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Devil Inside (2012)
The Dictator (2012)
The Divorce Party (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Unraveling (2015)
The Woman in Red (1984)
Two For Joy (2018)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
Up In The Air (2009)
Valentin (2004)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Vice (2015)
Vincent and Theo (1990)
Visioneers (2009)
Wall Street (1987)
Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
Winchester (2018)
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)
You're in Charge (2013)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
October 21
Argentina, 1985 (2022)
Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
The Peripheral (2022)