Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

Prime Video are preparing to unveil a wave of new movies and TV shows. Prime Video recently shared the newsletter for October, revealing to subscribers exactly what new titles are making their way to its streaming lineup. Regardless of what you're into, there's something to get excited about on Prime Video next month.

The biggest title coming to Prime Video next month arrives on October 21st. Peripheral is an original series from the creators of Westworld and starring Chloe Grace Moretz. It promises to come packed with twists and turns.

Amazon also has plenty of new horror-adjacent content on the way for spooky season. Originals this month include Run Sweetheart Run, Hush Hush, and The Devil's Hour.

You can check out the full list of Amazon's October arrivals below!