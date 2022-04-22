AMC to Roll Out Laser Projectors to Thousands of Theaters

✖

AMC Theatres is set to roll out a ton of laser projectors to thousands of theaters. The company announced their intention to bring their locations into the future with the move. Just a year into a return to theaters, one of the big chains is betting on $250,000,000 in investments. 3,500 auditoriums will get the benefit of these new laser projectors. Cinionic will help partner in the transition for AMC. The exhibitor is promising "improved picture contrast, maximum picture brightness, and more vivid colors" for visitors. AMC also argues that it will lower waste as there will be no xenon bulbs to replace now. AMC CEO Adam Arron is very excited about these changes and eager to see fans attending showings with laser in the coming months. It will take until 2026 to upgrade all the movie houses on the docket. But, the work will be well-worth the wait. Check out what the executive had to say down below.

"For the last two years as AMC has navigated its way through the pandemic, we have done so not only with the intention of survival, but with an eye to the future of moviegoing and continuing to enhance the guest experience at our theatres. Through our wonderful Premium Large Format partnerships with IMAX and Dolby, AMC is firmly established as the industry leader in premium experiences."

"Laser at AMC, powered by Cinionic, allows us to bring a premium on-screen presentation to hundreds of our theatres and thousands of auditoriums around the country, for a greener way to go to the movies, with only a minimal capital investment. This partnership with Cinionic helps ensure that the future of the on-screen presentation at AMC is, fittingly, very bright."

"At Cinionic, we're in this for the long-term. Together with AMC, we're giving moviegoers the laser difference that you can only get in the cinema," added Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. "Made possible by our industry-pioneering Cinema-as-a-Service program, the partnership with AMC enables a consistent, elevated, and laser-powered big screen experience for the next generation. Cinionic is dedicated to cinema and investing in its future."

