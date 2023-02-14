Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Projected for $280 Million Global Box Office Opening

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is looking like it will be off to a good start at the global box office in its opening weekend. By current projections, Ant-Man 3 is estimated to earn upwards of $280 million worldwide in opening weekend. Projections made just weeks ago stated that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would pull in $120 million domestically in its opening weekend – which would be down from Thor: Love and Thunder's $144.1M domestic opening. Currently, Ant-Man 3 advanced ticket sales are indeed tracking 15% less than Thor 4, so these estimates seem to be holding, and $95-110M seems like the corrected estimate for Quantumania's domestic opening across the four-day window of Thursday previews through Sunday, in 4,300 theaters.

These estimates clearly hinge on how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania performs overseas. China is (not surprisingly) a big swing market that Marvel and Disney are keeping a close eye on; China did not allow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to release in its markets, which greatly cut the international box office returns on the film ($401.4M) even though the film had impressive domestic earnings ($453M in the midst of a box office slump). Ant-Man and the Wasp turned out to have strong international legs in 2018 when it was released, doubling the domestic box office ($216.6M) with an international box office haul of $406M – including an international opening weekend haul of $169M. Saving everyone a little brain power on the math, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now projected for the franchise's highest-grossing opening weekend, worldwide, yet, if international numbers range from $170-180M.

So far, even though critics are split over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the promise of the film introducing a dynamic new MCU villain in Jonathan Majors' Kang seems to be a suitable draw.

"Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on Friday.