Borderlands Movie Poster Shares New Look at Lilith, Claptrap, and More

The curtain has been pulled back on a new poster for the live-action Borderlands movie at CCXP taking place in Mexico, featuring the adaptation's official tagline – "Chaos loves company." In addition to the entirely appropriate tagline, the poster also features the full lead cast for the movie all together wielding their weapons of choice to take on the chaos of Pandora. The first posters and trailer for the movie were released earlier this year, and there's undoubtedly plenty more to share ahead of the movie's late summer premiere.

Featured heavily in the new poster is one of the Borderlands franchise's most iconic characters and in fact the main protagonist, Lilith, who in this case is portrayed by Cate Blanchett. Lilith is a lone wolf outlaw when she comes to Pandora as a Vault Hunter and one of few Sirens in existence. In the games, Lilith is one of the playable characters in Borderlands, a major character in Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and the deuteragonist of the newest entry to the games mainline franchise, Borderlands 3.

In addition to Blanchett stepping into the lead, she is joined by Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Jack Black as the character that has undoubtedly become the symbol of the franchise as time has gone by, Claptrap. The movie's cast also features Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett.

As mentioned, Borderlands the movie is inspired by the popular action role-playing first-person looter shooter video game franchise created by Gearbox Software and is directed by Eli Roth, with an August 9th, 2024 release date.

What Is The Borderlands Movie About?

The official synopsis for Borderlands the movie reads:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other."

The movie is not a direct adaptation of any of the games, hence being referred to as being "inspired by" the video games. Some key changes versus the games have been revealed by the posters, trailer, and synopsis alone, including the fact that Lilith's home planet in the games is not Pandora, and Tiny Tina wasn't originally introduced until Borderlands 2. Existing franchise fan reactions to the movie ahead of its release have thus far been lukewarm at best, and despite video game franchises jumping to film or television has been fairly successful in recent years with titles like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Fallout, it definitely remains to be seen how this one will be received by its existing fandom upon premiere.

Are you looking forward to Borderlands, or are the changes worrisome for you?