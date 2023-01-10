Ant-Man and the Wasp Fans Freaking out Over MODOK's MCU Look
Marvel's Organism Designed Only for Killing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was finally released Monday night, confirming the character's appearance in the sequel. Not only did Marvel Studios confirm the villain's involvement, but the character also happens to be played by Corey Stoll. If you think back a few years, Stoll was the actor behind Darren Cross' Yellowjacket who seemingly died during the final battle of Ant-Man.
That said, Marvel fans are going wild over MODOK's appearance due to his disproportionately large head tacked onto a regular-sized body. Enough chatter's happened, in fact, talk over the villain is beginning to take over the discourse over the trailer itself.
omg
MODOK OH MY GOD— Catrina (@ohcatrina) January 10, 2023
Hella Menacing
MODOK with the mask looks hella menacing at least pic.twitter.com/7SBw3jNr1w— 𝙻𝚎𝚎 (@Krygon_) January 10, 2023
So Goofy (and Perfect)
WAIT THERE'S A SHOT OF HIM UNMASKED LET'S GOOOOOOOO he looks so goofy and perfect I love it so much this is a perfect MODOK design https://t.co/xTdFWSZhCQ pic.twitter.com/qwbkhYrINf— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) January 10, 2023
Redemption
Having MODOK actually be a giant floaty head is redemption for whatever the hell they did to AIM in Iron Man 3. #Quantumania— Damon 🏹 (@DamonTweet) January 10, 2023
What a World
For the record we now live in a world where Man-Thing, Moon Knight and now MODOK have been brought to life in live action.
Who would have thought?— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 10, 2023
Sonic Knows
MODOK— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 10, 2023
BEHOLD!
BEHOLD! MODOK is FINALLY making his MCU debut in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania! pic.twitter.com/zfaFWCg5yM— Evan W.🎬 | PME (@0fficialPME) January 10, 2023
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.