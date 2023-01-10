Ant-Man and the Wasp Fans Freaking out Over MODOK's MCU Look

By Adam Barnhardt

Marvel's Organism Designed Only for Killing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was finally released Monday night, confirming the character's appearance in the sequel. Not only did Marvel Studios confirm the villain's involvement, but the character also happens to be played by Corey Stoll. If you think back a few years, Stoll was the actor behind Darren Cross' Yellowjacket who seemingly died during the final battle of Ant-Man.

That said, Marvel fans are going wild over MODOK's appearance due to his disproportionately large head tacked onto a regular-sized body. Enough chatter's happened, in fact, talk over the villain is beginning to take over the discourse over the trailer itself. 

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

