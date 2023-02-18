Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania CinemaScore Tied for Lowest in the MCU

Marvel Studios has finally begun Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the film is expected to do some big numbers. Quantumania hasn't had the best reviews and quickly became the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seem to have a very different opinion than critics, with the verified audience score being the exact opposite. Now it seems that the film has another negative thing going for it with the reveal of its CinemaScore. Today, CinemaScore revealed the official score for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it's tied for the lowest score in MCU history. After receiving a B CinemaScore, the film is tied up with the other only other rotten film in the MCU, The Eternals.

We polled for @Marvel's @AntMan and the Wasp: Quantumania tonight and it scored a B! Will you be diving into the quantum realm to watch this movie? pic.twitter.com/OSUTr5gM7i — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) February 18, 2023

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

