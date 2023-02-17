Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania Releases Ant-Sized Version of New Trailer

The promotional cycle for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially underway. Monday, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the project, unveiling Jonathan Majors' Kang to the masses for the first time. Now that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have found adequate time to take in the first version of the trailer, the marketing minds at Disney quickly put together another look at the film.

The second time around, however, the trailer was made specifically for ants that happened to be scrolling their social media feeds. "What is this? A trailer for Ants?! Yes. Yes it is," the official Ant-Man Twitter account said alongside the hilariously small version of the trailer.

What is this? A trailer for Ants?!



Yes. Yes it is. pic.twitter.com/IHZkRWLgPq — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) October 25, 2022

What is Kang's role in Ant-Man 3?

It's expected Kang the Conqueror will be the primary antagonist of the film given his importance in future installments, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told us of the character. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the Marvel Studios President added.

When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for the studio. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.