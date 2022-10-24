Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Released

As the calendar nears November and Marvel Studios prepares Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for its theatrical release, the marketing machine at the House of Ideas is getting ready to promote the next film in the line. Monday, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the trailer to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, unveiling the first footage of the threequel to the masses. As you might expect, much of the trailer was made up of the same footage shared at both San Diego Comic Con and D23 Expo earlier this year.

Both Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are prominently featured throughout, as is Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. The film's main antagonist is also included in the trailer: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

This February, enter the Quantum Realm.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ItUvZ6xJ0E — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 24, 2022

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

In the Marvel Comics source material, Kang the Conqueror is a time-traveling villain that often finds himself opposite the Avengers or Fantastic Four. In his comics history, Kang has appeared as several different iterations of himself, including Rama-Tut and Immortus. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jonathan Majors previously appeared as He Who Remains in the first season of Loki, with Marvel Studios adapting the character's multiple names from the source material.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told us of the character. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the Marvel Studios President added.

When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release in November, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film release for the studio. It's currently set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.