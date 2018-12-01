Ariana Grande Sobs Over ‘Avengers 4’ Star Mark Ruffalo Eating Razzles in Her Honor

Pop star Ariana Grande has once again found herself starstruck by a celebrity reaction to her latest single “thank u, next.” This time it’s Avengers and 13 Going on 30 star Mark Ruffalo.

Ruffalo’s reaction comes after the release of Grande’s music video for “thank u, next.” The video features several references to the film 13 Going on 30. The 2004 romantic comedy featured Ruffalo acting opposite Jennifer Garner. Garner starred as a young girl who wakes up the day after her 13th birthday to find that she’s nearly 30-years-old.

Ruffalo celebrated by tweeting at Grande that he would be eating some Razzles in her honor. Razzles were his and Garner’s characters’ favorite candy in 13 Going on 30.

Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext //t.co/5QA1pNtbiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 30, 2018

Grande reacted with three tweets. The first simply states that she was sobbing uncontrollably.

A couple of hours later she tweeted, “I’m still looking at this.”

i’m still looking at this //t.co/oBTFldr2v5 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 30, 2018

A couple of hours of that, she tweeted, “One more time. I’ll log out now. I can’t handle this shit.”

one more time. i’ll log out now. i can’t handle this shit. //t.co/PPEzPP3Gsb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

This is just the latest in a chain of celebrity reactions to Grande’s single and Grande’s reactions to those reactions. It started when Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted a reference to Grande’s song without realizing what it was. Hamill later tweeted, “You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by Ariana Grande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz.”

Getting attention from Hamill surprised Grande. She tweeted, “I’m gonna tattoo this to my forehead in response to Hamill’s tweet, as well as “honest to god I’m not okay rn.”

Star Trek star George Takei then entered the conversation. He tweeted at Hamill, “Her popularity is well-earned, @HamillHimself. She has what feels like the voice of an angel, that @ArianaGrande. One that could fill the vast heavens.”

Grande was again taken aback, tweeting “hello I am crying” and “sulu …… likes my voice i ……. have to go.”

“thank u, next” is the lead single from Grande’s upcoming fifth album. The song was written by Grande, Charles Anderson, Michael Foster, Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown and Victoria Monét and produced by Anderson and Foster. The song is about Grande’s past relationships, releasing shortly after her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was called off. The song debuted at #1 in the United States on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and in several other countries around the globe. It also broke a single-day streaming record on Spotify.

