Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked While Taking Selfies With Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger is used to throwing down and taking a punch or two in his movies, but that is not what was on the menu earlier today, especially since he wasn’t near a movie set. Schwarzenegger was on hand for one of his Arnold Sports events in South Africa, where he was interacting with fans and taking videos and photographs. It was here though that he was also dropkicked by one of the people at the event, who came out of nowhere in a flash to kick Schwarzenegger in the back.

A video from the event captured the whole incident, which starts with Schwarzenegger using a fan’s phone to appear on the video while someone is jump roping in the background. Everything is going fine for the entirety of the video, and he then goes to hand the phone back to the fan. Shortly after this point though you can see someone rushing in from the far right side, running full speed ahead towards Schwarzenegger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They then do a full dropkick and hit Schwarzenegger in the back as he’s turned around, causing Schwarzenegger to fall forward as security rushes to apprehend the person responsible. They then start shouting something over and over again for a minute or two, though it’s hard to hear what exactly they are saying.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Eventually, Schwarzenegger is back up and sitting behind the presentation table with several others around him, and later leaves the event surrounded by security.

We’re not sure why the man kicked him, but the star later took to social media to say he was perfectly fine. Crazily enough he didn’t even realize someone had attacked him until he saw the video later on, and left things off with a humorous jab.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

That’s not at all what he bargained for we’re sure, but at least he’s fine and nothing too serious ended up happening.

Fans can see Schwarzenegger on the big screen soon in the anticipated Terminator: Dark Fate, which will see the return of not only James Cameron as a producer but also Linda Hamilton reprising her role from the original films. Schwarzenegger will also be on board, though we aren’t sure if he’s reprising his role from the other films in the series just yet. The new film will be directed by Tim Miller and hits theaters on November 1st.