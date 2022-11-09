Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Confirms That He Inspired One of Sylvester Stallone's Worst Movies

Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally confirming the decades-long rumor that he was the cause of one of the worst movies Sylvester Stallone ever made! Stallone has been out doing press for his new series Tulsa King, when the subject of some of his worst career failures was brought up. Well, that topic quickly turned to none other than the infamous 1992 film, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. That film (starring Stallone and Golden Girls icon Estelle Getty) was ridiculous from premise to execution, and was one of the most mocked films of its time (a dishonor it still carries).

Well, turns out that Sylvester Stallone was tricked into putting himself in front of the ridiculousness of Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot – by none other than his rival at the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger!

During an interview, Stallone mused on what it felt like seeing projects like Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot go through big changes that ultimate make them crash and burn. The action icon then took a sharp tangent into the longstanding rumor (conspiracy theory?) that Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked him into doing the film:

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work. Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That's the end of that! Also, I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie and I said, 'I'm going to beat him to it.' I think he set me up."

Well, after Stallone's words reached Arnold Schwarzenegger, the movie star and former political figure made a post that finally let the cat out of the bag: he did indeed set Stallone up!

"It's 100 percent true," Schwarzenegger wrote to THR. "In those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don't ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

Indeed, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among the top icons of late-80s/early-90s action cinema. The "Testosterone Action" brand made the two machismo stars often diss one another while also competing heavily for roles. Schwarzenegger vs. Stallone was such a cultural staple that the cult-hit film Last Action Hero actually made a joke of having an alt-reality where Schwarzenegger comes face-to-face with Stallone starring in the Terminator franchise, instead of

It almost feels like Stallone deserves the chance to remake Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot as a gender-flipped Stop! Or My Dad Will Shoot remake with Stallone forced to play the elderly dad. Would only be fair.