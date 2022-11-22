Avatar: The Way of Water Final Trailer Released

With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water is released, the sequel's final trailer has been unveiled during tonight's Monday Night Football. Given the worldwide success of the original film, this final trailer hasn't had to offer audiences much in the way of plot teases, as fans surely don't need to know much more about the narrative of this follow-up, with the final trailer instead offering up various elements that tease the complex layers of the family-oriented adventure. Check out the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below before it lands in theaters on December 16th.

With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

Earlier this month, Cameron detailed what sets this follow-up apart from its predecessor, which is mainly due to a deeper dive into the characters as opposed to a sprawling conflict.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis," Cameron shared with Total Film. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

"People say, 'Oh, my God, a family story from Disney? Just what we want...' This isn't that kind of family story," the director confessed. "This is a family story like how The Sopranos is a family story."

Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new film? Let us know in the comments!