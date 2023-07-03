Ken Jeong Credits Avengers: Endgame Character With Saving the World, Pitches Security Boy Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

When watching Avengers: Endgame, most might think Earth's Mightiest Heroes had their hand in saving the world from complete annihilation. Ken Jeong, on the other hand, firmly believes his role played a much larger part than any of the superheroes in the film. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of AppleTV's The Afterparty Season Two, Jeong suggested he feels his unnamed Security Guard single-handled saved the world.

"I appreciate you bringing it up because even though I starred in Avengers: Endgame and it was like that even that I had no lines and a completely unrecognizable cameo, I had a mullet that I wore myself that I grew out myself for like nine months," Jeong joked with us. "I had a mustache and I had glasses. I was barely seen and I was barely noticed but I saved the world."

That's when he suggested Disney+ executives give fans the spin-off they deserve: Security Boy.

"I've been pitching Security Boy to Disney+ for the longest time and they're like 'We'll get back to you,'" the Community alumnus added. "There are two things that I love about my life: the mustache and the multiverse, in that order."

Jeong joins a stacked cast for the second season of the comedic whodunnit, an ensemble that also includes Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoe Chao are also set to return as they reprise their roles from the first season.

The Afterparty is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal. Season 2 is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

