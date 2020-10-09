Avengers: Endgame Cut Star Katherine Langford Prepped for Emotional Scenes With Robert Downey Jr.

✖

Avengers: Endgame ended up cutting Katherine Langford’s emotional scenes with Robert Downey Jr. after she prepped them. People were buzzing about Tony Stark meeting a grown-up version of his daughter Morgan in the giant Marvel Studios film. But, it never came to pass. Langford played that older character and talked to The Hollywood Reporter about getting ready to dive into the character with Robert Downey Jr. It would seem this was a last-minute change for the film as the filmmakers had to keep a bunch of plates spinning in order to both stick the landing after all these films and set up the following phases for the studio. It’s hard to fit everything into a film, even ones as long as Endgame, but Joe and Anthony Russo had to try. In Langford’s case, she was ready for whatever was waiting, but for a large swath of MCU fans, he part is basically treated like it’s canon anyway.

“Maybe the day before or on set, RDJ [Robert Downey Jr.] had a couple of dailies and we watched a few just for context,” She told THR. “But, yeah, it was really cool to just be on that set and see a little bit of what had been filmed before the rest of the world saw it.”

Producer Victoria Alonso also had some things to say about the decision last year.

"The conversation we had was that a different soul meant a different environment, but you’re in the same moment so it’s all one core soul," Alonso explained to Yahoo.

The producer went on to explain that visual effects artists abandoned the scene when directors Anthony and Joe Russo indicated the scene wouldn’t be included in the theatrical cut.

"The scene came out quite early on … so it wasn’t fully formed," she continued. "But the whole idea was that you have a father and a daughter in a moment of reckoning for their love of each other. So we really focused on that, not on trying to create a whole new background for it."

Joe Russo talked about the decision some more on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “There was an idea that we had where Tony was going to go the metaphysical way station where Thanos saw his daughter when he snapped his finger. There was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station.”

"[Tony's] future daughter — ’cause these are [Infinity] stones we’re dealing with, so it’s magic — his future daughter forgave him, and sort of gave him peace to go,” Russo added. “And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie."