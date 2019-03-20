First ‘Bad Boys’ 3 Set Photos Show Martin Lawrence With A Machine Gun

Bad Boys For Life has been a long time coming, and thankfully it is finally starting to happen. The long awaited sequel is now in production with stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in the driver’s seat as the lovable duo attempts to take down a lethal drug cartel. As you might expect, the film will have some big over the top action sequences, and from several new photos, it seems one of those sequences will have Smith and Lawrence chasing down or running away from someone on a custom motorcycle, with Lawrence in the side compartment holding a Gatling gun.

As you can see in the set images below, Smith is steering after something while Lawrence is on the gun, and this bike has some serious firepower. We can’t wait to see what this looks like when the sequence comes out of the editing bay, but we’re betting there will be some explosions and car crashes at some point. Just a likely guess.

Mike Lowrey has always been more of a car guy, but perhaps he is trading that in for a motorcycle this time around. Either way, you can check out the new photos below.

The third Bad Boys film took quite a while to become a reality, something Smith seemed frustrated with previously, and he expressed as much on social media. The film’s been in limbo for some time, as the last Bad Boys film released in 2003. There’s reportedly been a desire to do the film on both sides, but it seems scheduling issues derailed it for a while. Thankfully Smith was just as excited as he was frustrated previously when he announced the movie was getting the green light in a memorable video with co-star Lawrence.

You can find the official synopsis for Bad Boys For Life below.

“the new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).”

Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to release in theaters on January 17th, 2020.

