Bad Robot: Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Pledge $10 Million to Anti-Racist Efforts

Over the next five years, mega-producers Katie McGrath, JJ Abrams, and their Bad Robot Foundation will be donating $10 million to anti-racist organizations. The production company announced the commitment in an Instagram post Monday afternoon, confirming it had made an immediate donation of $200,000 to each the Equal Justice Initiative, the Black Futures Lab, the Know Your Rights Camp, Black Lives Matter L.A., and the Community Collation. Past the initial donation, Bad Robot is earmarking $2 million each year in spending to similar non-profits over the course of the next five years.

"Enough is enough. Enough police brutality. Enough outsized privilege. Enough polite conversation. Enough white comfort. Enough lopsided access. Enough exhausting our friends and colleagues. Enough being incurious. Enough being unintentional. Enough injustice. Enough death. ENOUGH," the statement reads. "Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequities, but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead."

"Between Bad Robot and The Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Family Foundation, we are committing an additional $10M over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all."

Earlier in the day, A-list couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced they had made a $200,000 donation to the NAACP. "We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car," the couple said in a post on Instagram. "We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."

"We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity," the statement added. "We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become."

