Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Explains Why Partner and Co-Writer Noah Baumbach Skipped the Premiere

Barbie director Greta Gerwig co-wrote the movie with her partner Noah Baumbach, but when the movie premiered last night, Baumbach was nowhere to be seen. Gerwig, seen with star Margot Robbie on her arm, assured audiences that Baumbach remains committed to the movie, but said that he didn't show up because he was standing with the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May. Part of the strike is encouraging union members to abstain from any promotion for their movies and TV,

The movie's early responses have been great, with viewers saying it's awards-season material. Last year, Gerwig, the filmmaker behind Ladybird and Little Women, admitted she first found the prospect of Barbie "terrifying," and was equally repulsed and attracted by the idea that the movie could be a "career-ender."

"My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America," Gerwig told Variety. "He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in 'Barbie' happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers."

Gerwig is likely contractually bound to promote the movie due to her role as director and producer. There has been a good deal of controversy this year, as studios try to force writer-producers and writer-directors to cross picket lines to fulfill the obligation of the non-writing side of their job.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said when the movie was announced. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

