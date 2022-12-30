Batgirl Actor Reveals Scene from Scrapped DC Movie

Actor Jacob Scipio has revealed an explosive scene from Batgirl after Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the nearly-finished DC Comics adaptation. Scipio joins co-star Leslie Grace, who was to debut in the title role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, and his Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in speaking out on the film's sudden cancellation a day after the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery discarded the Batman spinoff. On Instagram stories, Scipio shared a sneak peek at a fiery action sequence that audiences will never see: because of a tax write-down, Batgirl won't go to theaters or stream on HBO Max.

See the image below, which Scipio shared with the caption "#BatgirlForLife."

The photo appears to show the costumed Batgirl (Grace) and Gotham mob boss Anthony Bressi (Scipio) in the aftermath of an apparent explosion set off by the film's pyromaniac villain, Firefly (Brendan Fraser).

(Photo: Jacob Scipio on Instagram)

In January, Daily Mail shared the first on-set glimpse of Grace in the Batgirl costume snapped during filming in Glasgow, Scotland.

Grace and Scipio's characters "were seen rushing out of a building as they filmed a high-stakes explosion scene," the Daily Mail reported. "The pair fled the building before [Scipio] was seen falling to the ground after an apparent explosion. [Grace] was then seen helping her co-star to his feet as they were surrounded by clouds of smoke."

Photos from the fiery action sequence previously circulated on social media, showing a Christmastime Gotham in flames.

WHAT A SHOT! Today by far has been the most EXPLOSIVE on the #Batgirl set 🔥



[📸@PimPamCreative] pic.twitter.com/LVOrzim7uZ — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 21, 2022

"Obviously, I have to pick my words quite carefully here because my tongue is pretty tied with it," Scipio told Pop Sugar in March. "But I can say that my character is in the comics. He wants to make Gotham a better place. And he's in a situation with Batgirl. Let's just say that."

The canceled film also starred Justice League's J.K. Simmons as Barbara's "Pops," Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Michael Keaton as a veteran Dark Knight, donning the cape and cowl again 30 years after Batman Returns. The cast included Ivory Aquino, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement following reports the company is aiming for higher-budgeted, larger-scale DC fare. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Upcoming DC Films include Black Adam (October 21, 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023), The Flash (June 23, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023), and Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4, 2024).