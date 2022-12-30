Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Film's Cancellation

Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the entertainment world this week with news that it had pulled the plug on the live-action Batgirl movie, a $90 million project that was already in the final stages of post-production. The film was intended for HBO Max but it has now been completely shelved and won't be released anywhere, with Warner Bros. Discovery instead opting to write it off for tax purposes. In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace played Batgirl in the film, and she has finally broken her silence about the shocking cancellation.

On Wednesday night, Grace took to Instagram to share come photos from the Batgirl production and offer her gratitude to the cast and crew of the film, as well as the fans that have been supportive of the project from the beginning.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

Grace starred in Batgirl alongside J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser. The film was being directed by the duo of Billal Fallah and Adil Al Arbi, the filmmakers behind Bad Boys For Life and episodes of Ms. Marvel.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news," Fallah and Al Arbi wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "We still can't believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see an embrace the final films themselves. Maybe one day they will insha/Allah."

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," they added. "We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity. In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to hav ebeen part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl for life."