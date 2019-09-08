Batman Star Robert Pattinson and Captain America Star Chris Evans Meet at TIFF

Batman star Robert Pattinson and former Captain America star Chris Evans posed for a photo together when attending the Toronto International Film Festival, where Pattinson appeared on behalf of The Lighthouse and Evans for Knives Out.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Captain America and Batman walk into the same party… See all the photos from our EW Must List celebration at #TIFF19! https://t.co/Ew0t8ljbtf pic.twitter.com/I4thddLixG — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 8, 2019

Both films were received by strong buzz out of TIFF, where Rian Johnson-directed whodunnit Knives Out earned a reported “massive” standing ovation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pattinson and Evans nearly both belonged to the ensemble cast making up the Jake Gyllenhaal-produced Netflix psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, where Pattinson will appear alongside Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame), Mia Wasikowska (Crimson Peak), Bill Skarsgård (IT CHAPTER TWO) and Jason Clarke (Pet Sematary). Evans recommended Captain America co-star Stan as his replacement when scheduling conflicts forced him to drop out.

Evans exited his Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero role after eight years, leaving behind the star spangled Avenger as Pattinson becomes the latest actor to adopt the cape and cowl of Batman. Pattinson will headline a trilogy as a younger Batman under War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

“My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt. Then wait ’til you see the movie,” Batman franchise producer Michael E. Uslan said at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention over the summer when addressing Pattinson’s Batman backlash. “And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that’s really the formula going forward.”

“I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman,” Uslan continued before adding the controversy is reminiscent of Ben Affleck’s casting under Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder.

“Ben Affleck, when it was announced he would be Batman, I thought they were really gonna surround the studio with pitchforks and torches,” Uslan said. “So then Robert Pattinson is announced, and the controversy on both sides breaks out all over again, so it’s a repeated formula.”

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty / The Hollywood Reporter