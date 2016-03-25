Batman V. Superman’s Ben Affleck, Zack Snyder, and Amy Adams Release Video To Help Save The Bats

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new video featuring Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder, Batman actor Ben Affleck, and Lois Lane actress Amy Adams. In the video, Snyder, Affleck, and Adams make an appeal for fans to help save bats, who are dying off from a fungus called white-nose syndrome.

"I want to talk to you about one of my favorite species of animals: the bat," says Affleck. "Essentially these bats are on the verge of completely dying out. Not only would we lose an extraordinary species, but the death of our bats would be catastrophic to our ecosystem."

As a movie that benefits from bats, Snyder reveals they are building bat houses to raise awareness. The bat houses are made from recycled wood from the Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice set, so as Snyder puts it, "Superman and Batman fought within the walls of these bat houses."

Go to SaveBats.org to learn more about how you can help to save the bats. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on March 25, 2016.