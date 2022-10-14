Bedazzled Stars Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley Reunite 22 Years Later

Actor Brendan Fraser is having a moment right now. While audiences and critics are raving about his performance in the new Darren Aronofsky movie The Whale the fan-favorite actor has been happy to open up about his past roles and some of the characters that people still fondly remember from decades ago (a testament to his time in Hollywood). Now people are being reminded by another of his roles after he reunited with an old co-star. While at a special screening for The Whale in London, Fraser appeared alongside none other than his former Bedazzled co-star Elizabeth Hurley, see for yourself below!

Released in the year 2000, and a remake of the 1967 comedy, Bedazzled told the tale of Elliot Richards (Fraser), a man given the option to make seven wishes from none other than The Devil (Hurley). Fraser's many wishes result in him having varied lives, all with ironic twists that make the wishes not worth it in the end. The structure lends itself to Fraser taking on different costumes and personas including a Colombian Drug Lord, an NBA player, and even the president (Abraham Lincoln). Bedazzled was a modest hit upon release, though not quite to the levels of George of the Jungle and The Mummy.

In The Whale, Fraser stars as The movie follows Charlie, a 600-pound man, who tries to reconnect with his daughter—played by breakout Stranger Things star Sadie Sink—years after having abandoned his family. Aronofsky directed from a script by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the play the feature film is based on.

After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, The Whale, and Fraser's performance specifically, was met with a grand standing ovation, which brought the actor to tears. For his part in the film Fraser wears a prosthetic suit

"I developed muscles I did not know I had," Fraser told members of the media in attendance at Venice (via Variety). "I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed; it was like stepping off the dock onto a boat in Venice. That [sense of] undulating. It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You need to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to inhabit that physical being."

He added, "The torso piece was almost like a strait jacket with sleeves that went on, airbrushed by hand, to look identical as would human skin, right down to the hand-punched hair." Distributed by A24, The Whale is currently scheduled for release in the United States on December 9th.