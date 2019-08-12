Elizabeth Hurley Teases Spooky Runaways Season 3 Role

The third season of Runaways is going full-on mystical this year, introducing sorceress Morgan le Fay to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Portrayed by Austin Powers alum Elizabeth Hurley, the characters will make her debut later this year. In a recent visit to the set of the acclaimed Hulu show, Hurley teased her spooky upcoming role. In fact, she compared the role to the Devil she played in the Brendan Fraser-led Bedazzled.

“I was so excited when they offered me this,” Hurley tells Extra. “You know, I’ve been a Marvel fan. I’ve played the Devil, so I’ve played bad before. Playing Morgan le Fay, she’s the most powerful enchantress of the Dark Dimension. It’s nice to go back to my evil side.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Hurley explained, the show will seem to give a nod to the Dark Dimension first introduced in Doctor Strange, where Dormammu currently rules. Conveniently enough, this season of Runaways will also feature a crossover with Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger and both Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) have had recent experience in interdimensional threats.

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner,” Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb previously said in a statement announcing the crossover. “Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.”

The synopsis for the upcoming season can be found below.

“Marvel’s Runaways will return for season three on December 13 with all 10 episodes.

In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.”

What have you thought about the first two seasons of Runaways? What do you hope the third season tackles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Runaways Season Three drops December 13th on Hulu. The first two seasons of the show are now streaming.

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: