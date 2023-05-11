My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Trailer Released

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is officially becoming a trilogy this fall. After the now-franchise debuted in theaters over 20 years ago and the direct sequel arrived in 2016, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is set to round out the Portokalos family's story. Creator Nia Vardalos, who wrote both the first and second movies, is making her directorial debut within the franchise as she helms My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Original stars like Vardalos herself, as well as John Corbett and Lainie Kazan, will reprise their roles as Ian Thomas Miller and Maria Portokalos, respectively.

With just over four months to go until My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters, Focus Features has debuted the first trailer for the threequel. The debut footage features Vardalos's Fortoula "Toula" Nia Portokalos-Miller narrating, revealing that her late father's wish was for her and her family to return to Greece for a family reunion to rediscover their roots.

You can watch the full trailer below...

Off camera, My Big Fat Greek Wedding his A-List support in the form of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have produced every installment in the franchise.

"It's thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award nominated writer," Wilson said. "Not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece. My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding finds itself in a fairly quiet September, as its biggest competition around that time is Denzel Washington's The Equalizer III and The Nun 2. The franchise has a strong box office history as well, as the first film brought in $368 million worldwide on just a $5 million budget. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 did not perform as well but still impressed in its $90 million haul.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding hits theaters on September 8th.