‘Bill & Ted 3’ Drops Major Tease

Just days after reports surfaced that Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to start rolling cameras as soon as next month, the film’s official Twitter dropped a new teaser that now has funs buzzing.

On the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, @BillandTed3 upload a simple black and white graphic including one of the franchise’s most iconic quotes — “Be excellent to each other.”

According to Alex Winter, who plays Bill S. Preston, Esq. in the franchise, the enormous fan response was an integral part in securing financing for the sequel.

“The fan response has been enormous. It helped us get the financing because there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the idea of us doing this,” Winter said. “Even in the age of internet comment trolling, we haven’t really encountered any pervasive negativity. The concerns that I’ve encountered are totally valid – don’t screw up the tone of the first two, make it a real Bill & Ted movie.”

“And the question of how you revisit these characters so much later, that I’m not concerned about, because we think the comedy works great,” the actor continued “Not that I want the film to stall any longer, but in a way, given the plotline, the older we get the funnier it gets.”

A synopsis — first reported by Production Weekly — can be found below.

“When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.”

As of yet, Bill & Ted Face The Music has no release date.