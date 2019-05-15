Bill Murray Willing To Do Another Ghostbusters

Few are more linked to Ghostbusters than Bill Murray, but since the original group’s last adventure in Ghostbusters II he’s been less involved with the franchise, not wanting to appear in a sequel for years, and since the studio had to have his consent for a full-on sequel that also stopped any films from happening. In 2016 the franchise was rebooted, though that didn’t perform at the box office, and now a sequel to the original series is in the works, and it seems Murray is finally ready to return to the franchise after some time away.

The latest iteration of Ghostbusters will be the helmed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the original film. Murray was recently asked about appearing in the movie at Cannes, and he is very much up for it if the opportunity becomes available.

“This franchise paid for my son’s college,” Murray told IndieWire. “We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.” However, he added that his connection to the franchise was determined by his relationship to the actors in the original. “They’re wonderful people. Danny [Ackroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts — they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

Murray also touched on that deal with the studio and the back and forth between them over the years. “The relationship you have with those people as collaborators is not necessarily the relationship I have with Sony,” Murray said. “For years, they said, ‘We can’t make another “Ghostbusters” because Bill Murray won’t change the deal he made in 1984.’ Well, no, I never did. And you know what? They made the movie. You’re the new guys, I’m the old guy. It was good enough for the other people so it’s going to have to be good enough for you.”

As for the 2016 reboot, he showed up in a cameo because of his friendships with the cast, including Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon. “I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie,” Murray said. “I felt like, OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people. So I did that one and I would do this next one.”

Ghostbusters fans will surely be happy to have Murray on board in any capacity, and we’re definitely hoping it happens.

Ghostbusters hits theaters in 2020.

