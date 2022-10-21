Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson's Comments About His Sex Tape Stun Kelly Clarkson

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been in the hot seat ever since they completed their merger with Discovery. The freshly cemented Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under newly appointed CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to bring in a new era for DC Films with him on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to lead their superhero films. The next major DC Film to be released will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. The film has been getting mixed reviews but it seems that the leading actor still has time to talk about something spicy— his sex life. While appearing on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson revealed that he may have made a sex tape with his wife and it stunned the host.

"Uh, I made a movie with my wife one time that I can't…," the Black Adam star said before pausing. "no, never mind. Sorry."

Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

