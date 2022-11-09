Black Friday 2022: Best Comic Movie Deals and Price Drops

Ahead of Amazon's Black Friday deals event on November 24th-25th, the online retailer is marking down prices on the hottest superhero movies from the Marvel and DC Universes. Last year's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and this year's Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam are among the discounted titles, giving you a chance to save on the discs on your wish list or complete your collections without paying full price during Black Friday 2022. Most movies listed below are on sale for less than $20 — like the recent Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — or offered at a steep price drop, including 2022 superhero movies Morbius and Thor: Love and Thunder.

DC Movies Deals

DC deals include Wonder Woman 1984, available to own on 4K ($9.99), Blu-ray ($6), and DVD ($4), and Zack Snyder's Justice League, on sale for $6 on Blu-ray and DVD. Animated movies Superman: Man of Tomorrow and Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K are in the $17 range, with the former priced as low as $7.61 for the Blu-ray version.

Black Adam, which is up for pre-order on Amazon, will be available to own on 4K ($29.96), Blu-ray ($24.96), and DVD ($19.96).

Marvel Movies Deals



Many movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are on sale for less than $17. Sale titles include Captain America: The First Avenger 4K ($16.85), Black Widow 4K ($12.99), The Incredible Hulk 4K ($13.79), Captain Marvel 4K ($14.84), Thor 4K ($14.99), Doctor Strange 4K ($14.99), and Spider-Man: No Way Home 4K ($15.00).

Marvel Studios' 2022 movies available at discounted prices are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4K ($16.99), a drop of 58%, and Thor: Love and Thunder 4K ($22.99), a drop of 43%. The Doctor Strange sequel is also available to own on Blu-ray ($10) and DVD ($12.99), with Thor 4 yours to own on Blu-ray ($17.99) and DVD ($12.99).

From outside the MCU, Fox-verse titles Logan 4K, Deadpool 4K, and Deadpool 2 4K are all on sale for $13.99, and X-Men spin-off The New Mutants 4K dropped 58% ($16.99). Also available at discounted prices are Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs Morbius, available on 4K ($12), Blu-ray ($10), and DVD ($9.98), and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, available on 4K ($16.99), Blu-ray ($10.99), and DVD ($9.99).



See more Black Friday 2022 deals all season long.