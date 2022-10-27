Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Says Marvel Sends Them Multiple Emails of What Not to Say

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that they get emails telling them what not to say during press. Jimmy Kimmel talked to Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong'o about their upcoming MCU film and how they try to avoid slipping up. Marvel Studios wants to keep a lid on any spoilers they can before a movie opens to the public. Gurira explained that there is a bit of personal discretion in these moments. But, Nyong'o clarified that there are indeed multiple emails that come to her inbox warning her of potential spoiler pitfalls. Wright just sat content to watch her co-stars joke about this. Clearly, she has a lot of the movie's secrets swirling around inside of her as well. Check out the entire interaction down below!

"You know, there isn't a specific one that they say to us," Gurira explained. "It's really our knowledge of what we don't want to spoil."

But, Nyong'o clearly thinks a little differently and brought up the emails that they receive from the company. "The's emails, there's lots of emails! All the things that you cannot say. They send it to you many times. So, it's stressful to have your inbox full of these emails." Gurira laughed and said she hadn't received them and her co-star pointed out that she never checked her emails.

Letitia Wright Excited To Share Film With The World

The headliner for this movie, as evidenced by the film's poster, spoke with Variety about what kind of honor this movie was. She made sure to tip-toe around any potential spoilers in that moment too. It seems like that dance has been hard to keep up over the course of the press availability. But, Wright acquits herself nicely in these interactions.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright told the outlet when asked about his influence on Wakanda Forever. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

