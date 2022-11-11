Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Plays Coy About Who Is the New Female Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still over a month out from its theatrical debut, but it is already absolutely breaking the Internet. The upcoming Marvel Studios sequel released its second trailer earlier this week, and it was met with an overwhelming amount of positive buzz, as well as speculation about the film's various twists and turns. This includes the identity of the new Black Panther, who was showcased at the end of the trailer — but it looks like one of the film's ensemble cast members isn't revealing any secrets yet. In a recent interview with TMZ, actress and stuntwoman Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who plays one of the franchise's Dora Milaje members, plays coy at the very idea of a female Black Panther being in the trailer.

"Was it?" Adams-Ginyard said. "I don't know about that. Look, I love my job. I don't know anything about that. That trailer was hot, though. We saw so much Namor, though. A lot of underwater stuff. That trailer was fire."

"It's serious enough for me to be like 'Yo, I care about my job. I care about my appointment, and I want Marvel to keep making a million, million movies and I want to be a part of all of them,'" she continued, when asked how serious Marvel security is. "Because this is an absolute amazing team to be a part of."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan. The film will see the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. New cast members will include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright said of the film in a recent interview with Variety. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 11th.