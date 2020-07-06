Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Promises Unexpected Emotional Dive

✖

The upcoming Black Widow movie may be setting the stage for a new character to take on the titular super spy mantle but not before it takes a deep and emotional look at Natasha Romanoff's history. Scarlett Johansson was asked about the upcoming film for a preview magazine which has now surfaced online. "This film gives the opportunity for some sort of healing and understanding as to why Natasha decides to make that ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame," she says. However, it sounds like the film will do much more than that, as Johansson claims this sort of emotional exploration of her character would not have happened if the film came along earlier.

"I don't think we would have been able cut that deep back then," Johansson says. "It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie."

What this movie will do which it would not have in the past in peel back the curtain on Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. "There was no reason to do a Black Widow standalone film unless we could dig deep and be brave," Johansson said. "I'm very happy with all the work we've done on the Marvel Studios films. I felt that Avengers: Endgame was so satisfying I wanted to make sure Black Widow would be so satisfying, not just for the fans, but also for myself, artistically and creatively, after a decade of playing this character. This film gives the opportunity for some sort of healing and understanding as to why Natasha decides to make that ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame."

Ultimately, the film will show fans "who Natasha is" and "what drives her" before it comes to an end. "There wasn't one specific comic or storyline that we really wanted to adapt. Black Widow as a character has had thousands of different storylines over the years, so, it wasn't obvious what we were going to do. It had to feel like a continuation of something that we'd already started, and that we were already scratching away at. I was thinking in a very small, specific way, and Kevin Feige thinks in this really huge, unexpected way. The combination of those two approaches is what you get in the Black Widow film. Kevin Feige's genius is that he really always thinks about what fans expect."

Black Widow hits theaters on November 6.

