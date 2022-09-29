Marvel's Blade Trilogy Heading to a New Streaming Service in October

The upcoming reboot of Blade may be in a tough spot after losing its director, but the original Blade trilogy is still the same as it always was, giving fans something to rewatch and continue enjoying as we wait for the new take from Marvel Studios. The Wesley Snipes Blade has remained widely loved by fans over the last 20+ years, and for good reason. If you're planning to rewatch the Blade films in the near future, and you don't already own them, the trilogy is on the move this weekend.

Saturday marks the first day of October, and Blade will be heading to a new streaming service. The three films are currently available on Tubi, the free, ad-supported streaming service. On Saturday, they'll be on their way to Hulu.

October 1st will see Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity added to Hulu's streaming lineup. This puts all three movies on a much bigger streaming service, just in time for the Halloween season.

Here's the full list of movies heading to Hulu on October 1st:

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

Will you be rewatching the Blade movies when they move to Hulu? Let us know in the comments!