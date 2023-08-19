Blue Beetle: James Gunn Debunks Ben Affleck Cameo Rumor

Blue Beetle has finally entered theaters worldwide, and fans have loved it. Reviews for Blue Beetle have been great so far, and the film launched with the highest rating for a DC Studios film in two years. From everything we see in the trailers, Blue Beetle looks like a good time in the movie, and it features some great nods to Batman. Earlier today, a Twitter user claimed that Ben Affleck's Batman would have a "purely comedic" voice cameo in Blue Beetle, but James Gunn removed it. Gunn noticed the tweet and wasted no time in debunking it.

James Gunn Debunks Ben Affleck Blue Beetle Cameo

Gunn replied to a tweet that claimed Affleck would have a voice cameo in Blue Beetle, "I've never heard of a Ben Affleck voice cameo in Beetle, nor has Peter, much less cut one," Gunn wrote. "I never heard of one because one never existed (just asked the producers)."

I've never heard of a Ben Affleck voice cameo in Beetle, nor has Peter, much less cut one. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 18, 2023

Ben Affleck's Final Batman Appearance was The Flash

Affleck was last seen as Batman during a brief appearance in The Flash, and before the film came out, the actor made a bold claim. According to Affleck, The Flash features his best performance as Batman.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is Blue Beetle about?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Alongside Maridueña, Blue Beetle, features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle is now in theaters. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and Xolo Maridueña as we learn it!