Bond 25: Suspect Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Women’s Restroom

Bond 25 is supposed to be the milestone 25th entry in the James Bond movie franchise – but so far, it’s been making all the wrong kinds commemorations for the event. After going through development hell just getting to a green light, Bond 25 has been plagued by major director shakeups, rumors of all sorts of behind-the-scenes tensions, and on-set accidents that has resulted in injury – including a major injury of franchise star, Daniel Craig!

Today brings yet another woe into Bond 25‘s life: the bizarre report of a scandal involving women being sexually harassed on set, by a perpetrator who apparently set up a camera to watch women in the bathroom!

Videos by ComicBook.com

THR has the report about what went down on the Bond 25 set. Peter Hartley, 49, was reportedly arrested by Thames Valley police at Pinewood Studios, England, for putting a camera in the women’s lavatory. There been no established connection between Hartley and the Bond 25 production; if he’s not involved, it raises the question of how he got on set, and was able to carry out his disturbing scheme.

The Thames Valley police department isn’t commenting on the matter, but Pinewood Studios – which has housed productions from Bond, X-Men, The Hobbit, Kingsman, and many Marvel Studios films – is stepping out in front of the matter, issuing the following statement:

“We take this issue very seriously,” Pinewood Studios said in a statement, cited by s. “We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

As stated, this is just one of several woes for the Bond 25 production. Daniel Craig injured his ankle badly enough to shut down production while he had surgery and went through recovery; a second accident with a controlled explosion damaged the iconic exterior of the 007 stage at Pinewood. That explosion also resulted in one crew member suffering “minor injuries.”

Beyond that, there’s been rumor of major troubles occurring behind-the-scenes of the Bond 25 production. There are whispers that director Cary Fukunaga has been lazing around the set, or that the usual creative differences are rearing their heads. To be fair, those rumors have been staunchly denied by Fukunaga and his cast, with the director going so far as to post the following on Instagram:

“There’s not a minute on this job that isn’t scheduled, and even during a shoot day, in the hours before call, between takes and setups, and after we wrap there’s always a line of dedicated and hard working department heads hungry to prep our next sequences, no one sleeps on this kind of job. So sure it’s hard, but it’s still the best job in the world and I’d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew. We’re all in this together. 🍀 As for my PS4 relationship, if my RDR2 progress is any indication, it’s been stunted at 63% for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I’m going to be pissed.”

Bond 25 hits theaters on April 8, 2020.