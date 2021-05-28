A Quiet Place Part II Tops Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II is breaking pandemic box office records in its first weekend at the box office. Over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, A Quiet Place Part II will earn $58.5 million, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began. The highly anticipated sequel was meant to debut in 2020 but faced delays due to heater closures brought on by pandemic lockdown. Now it is in theaters, and fans are eager to see it on the big screen. The film has received a warm reception from critics, with ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score: "The great performances and brilliant sound design of A Quiet Place Part II are all in service to Krasinski's vision, the same one he had when approaching the first film. There was obviously a temptation to spend two hours building a world or explaining where the creatures came from. It would have been easy to move the whole thing to a bigger city, bring in a horde of new faces, and try to pack in scares around every corner. But Krasinski remained focused on just one thing: the story of the Abbotts. And what a beautiful story it is." Cruella also opens this week and lands in second place. The Disney villain origin story is projected to earn $26.5 million over four days. Keep reading to see this week's full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Opening Weekend

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

2. Cruella (Photo: Disney) Opening Weekend

Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.. based on the villain of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney's animated film adaptation, 1961's 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

3. Spiral (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Three

Weekend: $2.9 million

Weekend: $2.9 million
Total: $20.4 million Working in the shadow of his father, Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of an investigation into grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw series, is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman from a screenplay written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. The movie stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

4. Wrath of Man (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Week Four

Weekend: $2.75 million

Weekend: $2.75 million
Total: $22.76 million Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Wrath of Man is directed by Guy Ritchie, based on the French film Cash Truck. The film stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Chris Reilly, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan, and Scott Eastwood.

5. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week 13

Weekend: $2.57 million

Weekend: $2.57 million
Total: $51.4 million Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (Photo: Funimation/Aniplex) Week Four

Weekend : $1.06 million

Weekend : $1.06 million
Total: $46.7 million Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series adapting the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The filmwas directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

7. Godzilla vs. Kong (Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary) Week Nine

Weekend : $1 million

Weekend : $1 million
Total: $98.3 million Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

8. Dream Horse (Photo: Bleecker Street) Week Two

Weekend: $817,300

Weekend: $817,300
Total: $1.9 million The true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town bartender Jan Vokes. With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope for their struggling community. Dream Horse is directed by Euros Lyn from a screenplay written by Neil McKay. The film stars Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O'Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, and Siân Phillips.

9. Those Who Wish Me Dead (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Three

Weekend: $641,000

Weekend: $641,000
Total: $6.8 million Still reeling from the loss of three lives, Hannah is a smoke jumper who's perched in a watchtower high above the Montana wilderness. She soon encounters Connor, a skittish boy who's bloodied, traumatized and on the run in the remote forest. As Hannah tries to bring him to safety, she's unaware of the real dangers to follow: two relentless killers hunting Connor, and a fiery blaze consuming everything in its path. Those Who Wish Me Dead is directed by Taylor Sheridan. Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt, and Sherida wrote the screenplay, inspired by Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber, Medina Senghore, and Jon Bernthal.