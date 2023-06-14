Boyd Holbrook Compares Working With James Mangold on Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release their first major film since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it just so happens to be the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released later this month, and it's been quite a ride for it to make it into theaters. Steven Spielberg was initially set to return to the director's chair before handing the reigns to James Mangold (Logan), and it looks like he's brought the franchise back to form. Mangold also brought one of his frequent collaborators with him as one of the film's antagonists, Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and he looks to be a formidable foe for Harrison Ford's iconic archeologist. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Holbrook for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, where he compared working with Mangold on the film to Logan.

"Not a lot. I mean, the budgets and the scale are pretty similar, but Jim has an incredible way of making everything extremely intimate," Holbrook told us about the differences between Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Logan. "And that's why I think his movies are so good is because they're rooted in a humanity of the characters and everyone's got a relationship, my character between Shaunette, and of course with Mads' character. Yeah, it's not that different, but he has a great way of just making and tracking those relationships throughout and yeah, he's the master at that."

What happens in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

The legendary Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold will be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford previously said of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a recent interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

