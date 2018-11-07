Bryan Cranston Says He Would Return for ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

Fans of AMC‘s hit show Breaking Bad were sent into a frenzy after the announcement that the series would be getting the movie treatment, with creator Vince Gilligan currently working on a film.

But there are still a lot of questions surrounding the Breaking Bad movie , including whether or not Walter White actor Bryan Cranston would be involved. Cranston addressed that topic on The Dan Patrick Show, telling the former sportscaster that he’s unsure if he’ll reprise his role in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” Cranston admitted. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

Patrick went on to ask Cranston if he would be willing to appear in the film if he was asked.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” Cranston said. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

He clarified that he has not gotten a script, but that he has been contacted by Gilligan. Despite him not knowing if Walter White would appear in the series or not, he’s excited to see what the future holds for the franchise because of how much it’s affected his life.

Little is known about the new movie. But /Film, which was one of the first outlets to report the new Breaking Bad movie, said it would be a sequel focusing on Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman.

According to the outlet, the movie “will be a sequel set after the events of the series finale, following Jesse as he blazes a trail away from that horrifying finale.”

Cranston’s recent comments are unlike what he previously said, but his new thoughts could come with the clarity of distance removed from the role he last played five years ago.

“We’re very proud of our show and Better Call Saul. In some ways, it’s best to leave it alone – that you want to think back on it favorably,” Cranston said at San Diego Comic-Con. “I don’t want to mess with it. It was the perfect opportunity that changed all of our lives. It changed many lives on our show.”

The Breaking Bad movie is rumored to begin filming sometime before the end of 2018.