Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on Batgirl Test Screenings After Film Was Canceled

DC Comics' film franchise has been having a rough go of it since they began their cinematic universe with 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The discourse surrounding that film slowed the growth of the DC Extended Universe and caused it to go into multiple different directions that weren't as successful as they hoped. When the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger finally went through, incoming CEO David Zaslav promised some major changes, and he definitely came through on that promise. Zaslav would go on to cancel projects like HBO Max's Batgirl and even the in development The Wonder Twins movie. The cancellation of Batgirl was definitely concerning due to it being fully filmed and undergoing test screenings. Recently, Zaslav appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of DC Studios, and during the duos slate presentation Safran revealed that Batgirl was canceled because it was unwatchable. Now, one of the stars of the film is defending the film. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Brendan Fraser revealed some new information about the test screenings.

"I have not. I have friends and coworkers and associates who've seen it. They all say really good things about it. But the thing about it was it was screened in a garden variety test screening. It was a directors cut, first cut. It wasn't finished. I don't know about you, but I don't eat half baked cake. I don't want to see something that's not ready yet. The sad thing is that I don't know if it was judged on merit. It wasn't shown in the best light that it could have been. I mean, yes, once you give a film to the people and the world. Yeah, it's open season to criticize or praise it or whatever you want. But this didn't even really get a fair shake. That's disappointing for obvious reasons, but moreover, because little girls are gonna have to wait longer now before they can see a Batgirl who they can identify that says 'hey she looks just like me too' In Leslie Grace and she was wonderful. Oh gosh, she was good. Really terrific. She's a firecracker. Like dynamite comes in small packages for a reason. She's dynamo."

