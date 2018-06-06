‘Bumblebee’ Star John Cena Comments on First Trailer for Transformers Spinoff

The first trailer for Bumblebee officially debuted today, and it looks like one of the film’s stars is pretty darn excited.

John Cena, who portrays Agent Burns in the upcoming Transformers spinoff film, recently shared his thought on the trailer on his Twitter account. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Cena expressed gratitude in being able to be part of the Transformers franchise, and revealed that he hopes the film “honors the fans and characters”.

Being able to play a part in the overall history & legend of #Transformers has been an amazing experience. I hope you all enjoy what we’ve made and that we honor the fans and characters of this storied franchise. https://t.co/57i1UnkKEM — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 5, 2018

Considering the very varied response that the Transformers franchise has received over the years, it’s safe to say that this first look at Bumblebee has been a breath of fresh air. Not only does the trailer contain some adorable (and weirdly familiar) moments, but it brings a classic version of Transformers villain Starscream to the big screen.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” Cena said at the film’s CinemaCon presentation. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings. The film is also written by Christina Hodson, who is penning the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

In addition to Steinfeld and Cena, Bumblebee is expected to include appearances from Peter Cullen, Kenneth Choi, Pamela Adlon, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Martin Short.

You can check out the latest synopsis for Bumblebee below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee will hit theaters on December 21st.