Captain America Star Chris Evans Reveals Why He's Launching A Political Website

Chris Evans is taking his role as Captain America fairly literally these days. Although he has most likely portrayed the Marvel Comics hero for the last time at the movies, his next endeavor is something a bit heroic in itself. Evans launched a new site called A Starting Point which aims to provide accurate political facts without any sort of opinions, an entirely bipartisan website. While Evans himself is quite vocal about his political beliefs across social media, he and the staff of A Starting Point make every effort to remove those perspectives when providing information to their consumers. Evans is now explaining why he was so drawn to this new adventure.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans told PEOPLE. Ultimately, it sounds like Evans feels an obligation to use his platform in a powerful and important manner.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," Evans said. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well being of people in this country."

"You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he says.

Although Evans leaves his opinions out on A Starting Point, he admits having political takes runs his blood. "My family's always been very political. Very, very vocal," he says. "It's always the conversation around the dinner table. It's not something we ever shied away from." In fact, Evans has an uncle who served 10 terms in congress, Michael Capuano. When Evans was younger, he spent a lot of time campaigning for his uncle. "I've always been really proud of him," Evans adds.

In the end, A Starting Point will aim to be a tool for those looking to form their own opinions based on accurate facts. "Nowhere on the site is my opinion," Evans says. "I think that's really important if you want to try to become synonymous with a place of unbiased information and accurately represent what is happening in Washington." Evans and the team with A Starting Point have made relentless efforts to get politicians involved with the site, so far featuring more than 170 senators, congresspeople, governors, and mayors.

"If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," Evans said. "Success looks like more people voting."

Bottom line: "We have the power. We have the numbers. We can make that mechanism work for us, if we're all involved."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.