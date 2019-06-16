Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Can’t Stop Giggling in Men in Black: International Press Tour Video

Men in Black: International hit theaters this week, ad the film’s press tour has taken its stars all across the globe. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have shared photos from China, Paris, Indonesia, and more. Earlier today, Hemsworth threw it back to the Paris visit with a lovely compilation video that shows everything from Hemsworth working out, blow-drying his beard, throwing kicks while shirtless, singing, singing autographs, eating snails, and making Thompson giggle through a series of adorable promo outtakes.

“Stop #3 on the #MIB press tour… Paris!,” he wrote. The actor also credited Cristian Prieto for creating the video. You can check out the filmmaker’s work on Instagram here.

Tons of people commented on the post, clearly loving the behind-the-scenes look.

“I’m tired just watching this!,” @sharkbaitdc replied.

“Got to say mate. You looked class at the MIB NYC premiere,” @joshcuthbert added.

“Wow so many adventures around the world @chrishemsworth I hope the snails were delicious,” @luxclaudia added. (The actor did seem pleasantly surprised by the taste!)

Men in Black: International was directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and follows our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Unfortunately, the film’s premiere did not result in the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise’s history, coming in at low 23%. ComicBook.com‘s own Charlie Ridgely gave the film two out of five stars, calling it “clunky” and claiming it suffers from “mediocrity.” You can read the full review here. (Although, for the record, it is the opinion of this post’s author that it was quite fun!)

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters on June 14th.