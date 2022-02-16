Chris Pine’s The Contractor Trailer Released

Paramount has released the official trailer for The Contractor, an upcoming film produced by and starring Wonder Woman and Star Trek star Chris Pine. The film centers on Pine as special forces sergeant James Harper who, after being involuntarily discharged, finds work with a military contractor. Only things don’t go as planned, and he finds himself stuck in the grip of a dangerous conspiracy that forces him to run for his life. This feels a little bit like the spiritual successor to Pine’s outing as Jack Ryan in 2014’s Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, which didn’t earn a sequel before the franchise moved to TV on Amazon.

And, yes, it’s also worth noting that “James Harper” is a super soldier name already familiar to DC Comics fans. That’s the name of the Jack Kirby character known as Guardian, who was reinvented for the Supergirl series as a high-tech civilian hero.

Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

The film, which was directed by Tarik Saleh from a screenplay by J.P. Davis, also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.

The Contractor is set to arrive in theatres (and be available to buy on digital) on April 1.