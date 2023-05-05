Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt Hates to Be Called "Chris" and Reveals What He'd Rather Be Called

Star of Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Pratt might be lumped in with a number of other beloved actors whose names are also Chris, but the Parks and Recreation star recently revealed that this comparison feels a bit strange, as he doesn't like to be called "Chris" in the first place. Rather than going by the extended "Christopher," the actor confirmed that neither his friends nor his family refer to him by his first name and he more often goes by either his last name or by his initials. Thor: Love and Thunder lands in theaters on July 8th.

In a new podcast interview, he said he goes by "Pratt," or his initials, "CP." Apparently, this came up in his personal life recently before becoming part of the interview, leading to a kind of funny exchange with one of his friends.

"Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. 'Hey, CP.'" Pratt told Pop Culture Spotlight (via Entertainment Weekly). "But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.' And I was like, 'No, it feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris.'"

Pratt is currently starring in Jurassic World Dominion, which has been a big hit for Universal the last couple of weeks. His next movie, out next week, is Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he will reprise his role as Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on July 8th.