Cocaine Bear Gets New Streaming Home

Universal released Cocaine Bear into theaters earlier this year, and it was a hit for the studio. Cocaine Bear was directed by Elizabeth Banks from a script by Jimmy Warden and had a pretty unique cast that featured actors like O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich. The film is based on a true story, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it certainly lives up to the hype. Reactions for Cocaine Bear were pretty decent, and it did pretty well at the box office for a film of its caliber. The film was initially set to be a Peacock streaming exclusive, but now it has found a new home. Cocaine Bear has officially begun streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video service.

Cocaine Bear Director Wants a Sequel

Banks previously revealed that she would be down to helm a Cocaine Bear sequel if the opportunity ever arose. The Cocaine Bear director also said that shooting the movie checked off many boxes for her.

"I loved how subversive, crazy, silly and funny it was," Banks explained. "I loved surprising people with the cast. I don't think anybody was expecting Margot Martindale, who's 70 years old, to shoot that kid. We had a lot of fun, and if I got the opportunity to surprise the audience and delight myself again, I would take it."

"I've been very fortunate to work across a lot of genres and things that appeal to me. Cocaine Bear also came to me during the pandemic. We were all locked away, and I loved the sense of fun inside of it. It was what I wanted to see. And it had this message about mankind's culpability in nature's demise. It spoke to me on a lot of levels." The Cocaine Bear director added.

What is Cocaine Bear About?

Here's the official synopsis for Cocaine Bear:

"After ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine, an American black bear goes on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town where a group of locals and tourists must join forces to survive the attack."

Cocaine Bear features a cast that includes Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Margo Martindale (Justifiedl) and the late and iconic Ray Liotta. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord are producing via Lord Miller Productions, with Elizabeth Banks at the helm. Jimmy Warden wrote the screenplay that is based on a true story.

